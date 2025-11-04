Compared to Estimates, Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Pinterest (PINS) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -5%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Active Users - Global : 600 compared to the 592 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 600 compared to the 592 average estimate based on eight analysts. ARPU - Global : $1.78 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.78.

: $1.78 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.78. Monthly Active Users - International : 347 versus 341 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 347 versus 341 estimated by five analysts on average. Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada : 103 compared to the 103 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 103 compared to the 103 average estimate based on five analysts. Monthly Active Users - Europe : 150 versus 149 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 150 versus 149 estimated by five analysts on average. ARPU - Rest of World : $0.21 versus $0.19 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.21 versus $0.19 estimated by five analysts on average. ARPU - Europe : $1.31 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.25.

: $1.31 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.25. ARPU - U.S. and Canada : $7.64 versus $7.77 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $7.64 versus $7.77 estimated by five analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada : $786 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $798.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $786 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $798.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $64.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%.

: $70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $64.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Geographic Revenue- Europe: $193 million versus $184.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.9% change.

Here is how Pinterest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Pinterest have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

