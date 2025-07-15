Compared to Estimates, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) reported $504.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.8%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $492.81 million, representing a surprise of +2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 56.7% versus 55.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 56.7% versus 55.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans : 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Average balances - Total interest-earning assets : $49.1 billion versus $48.7 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $49.1 billion versus $48.7 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Nonaccrual loans : $157.17 million versus $180.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $157.17 million versus $180.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $162.01 million compared to the $184.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $162.01 million compared to the $184.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total noninterest income : $125.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $116.7 million.

: $125.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $116.7 million. Net Interest Income : $379.53 million versus $376.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $379.53 million versus $376.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gains on mortgage loans sold, net : $1.97 million versus $3 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.97 million versus $3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $17.09 million versus $17.5 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $17.09 million versus $17.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Insurance sales commissions : $3.69 million compared to the $4.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.69 million compared to the $4.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Trust fees: $9.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.4 million.

Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

