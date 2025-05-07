Compared to Estimates, Phibro (PAHC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) reported $347.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.1%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +21.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales by Region- United States : $209.94 million versus $221.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.

: $209.94 million versus $221.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change. Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific : $28.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +65.2%.

: $28.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +65.2%. Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $38.91 million versus $48.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.

: $38.91 million versus $48.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change. Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada : $70.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.

: $70.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%. Net Sales- Animal Health : $258.40 million versus $265.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.5% change.

: $258.40 million versus $265.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.5% change. Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition : $66.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $66.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines : $33.40 million compared to the $38.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $33.40 million compared to the $38.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other : $181.60 million versus $155.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.8% change.

: $181.60 million versus $155.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +67.8% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties : $43.40 million compared to the $43.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $43.40 million compared to the $43.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Net Sales- Performance Products : $22.70 million compared to the $18.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.5% year over year.

: $22.70 million compared to the $18.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health : $63.10 million compared to the $60.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $63.10 million compared to the $60.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$17.30 million versus -$19.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Phibro have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

