Compared to Estimates, Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Pfizer (PFE) reported $17.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +31.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Specialty Care- Cibinqo- United States : $29 million versus $25.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45% change.

: $29 million versus $25.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45% change. Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- United States : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International : $382 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

: $382 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%. Revenue- Specialty Care- Cibinqo- Total International : $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%.

: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +94.4%. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide : $1.10 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $1.10 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Revenue- Business Innovation- Pfizer Ignite : $26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.

: $26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide : $349 million compared to the $323.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.

: $349 million compared to the $323.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year. Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Worldwide : $242 million versus $240.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $242 million versus $240.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi alliance revenues- United States : $565 million versus $563.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.9% change.

: $565 million versus $563.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.9% change. Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi alliance revenues- Worldwide : $565 million compared to the $563.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +79.9% year over year.

: $565 million compared to the $563.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +79.9% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide : $127 million compared to the $113.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $127 million compared to the $113.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- Worldwide: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

Shares of Pfizer have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

