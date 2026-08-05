Compared to Estimates, Permian Resources (PR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Permian Resources (PR) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 55.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of +13.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily net production - Natural gas : 552,885.00 Mcf/D compared to the 622,135.50 Mcf/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 552,885.00 Mcf/D compared to the 622,135.50 Mcf/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Average daily net production - Total : 376,409.00 BOE/D compared to the 395,272.10 BOE/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 376,409.00 BOE/D compared to the 395,272.10 BOE/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Average daily net production - Oil : 198,071.00 BBL/D compared to the 194,823.20 BBL/D average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 198,071.00 BBL/D compared to the 194,823.20 BBL/D average estimate based on seven analysts. Average daily net production - NGL : 86,191.00 BBL/D versus 97,083.45 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 86,191.00 BBL/D versus 97,083.45 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $0.38 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-0.06.

: $0.38 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $-0.06. Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements : $85.37 versus $81.80 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $85.37 versus $81.80 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices - NGL - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $23.28 compared to the $22.16 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $23.28 compared to the $22.16 average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales prices - Natural gas - Excluding the effects of GP&T : $-2.40 versus $-2.41 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-2.40 versus $-2.41 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices - Oil - Excluding the effects of hedging : $97.81 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $93.90.

: $97.81 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $93.90. Net Revenues- Oil sales : $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.

: $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%. Net Revenues- NGL sales : $182.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $196.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

: $182.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $196.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Net Revenues- Natural gas sales: $-120.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-63.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -500.1%.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Permian Resources here>>>

Shares of Permian Resources have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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