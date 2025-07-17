Compared to Estimates, PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PepsiCo (PEP) reported $22.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.39 billion, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenue- IB Franchise (International Beverages Franchise) : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenue- EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) : $4.54 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.54 billion compared to the $4.34 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenue- PBNA (PepsiCo Beverages North America) : $6.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $6.8 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Net Revenue- PFNA (PepsiCo Foods North America) : $6.48 billion compared to the $6.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1054.4% year over year.

: $6.48 billion compared to the $6.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1054.4% year over year. Net Revenue- LatAm Foods : $2.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%.

: $2.55 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.5 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%. Net Revenue- Asia Pacific Foods : $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- PFNA : $1.49 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- PBNA : $994 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $916.74 million.

: $994 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $916.74 million. Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- IB Franchise : $538 million versus $512.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $538 million versus $512.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- Corporate unallocated : $-404 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-381.15 million.

: $-404 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-381.15 million. Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- LatAm Foods : $545 million versus $483.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $545 million versus $483.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Core Operating Profit, non-GAAP measure- Asia Pacific Foods: $93 million versus $101.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for PepsiCo here>>>

Shares of PepsiCo have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.