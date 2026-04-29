Compared to Estimates, Penske (PAG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Penske Automotive (PAG) reported revenue of $7.86 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.05, compared to $3.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91, the EPS surprise was +4.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles : $144,019.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142,833.50.

: $144,019.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142,833.50. Retail Commercial Truck Units - Total : 3,583 compared to the 4,433 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,583 compared to the 4,433 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Automotive Units - Used Retail : 60,126 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58,726.

: 60,126 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58,726. Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed - New Vehicles (excluding agency) : $4,783.00 versus $4,795.92 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $4,783.00 versus $4,795.92 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Retail Automotive : $6.97 billion versus $6.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $6.97 billion versus $6.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenue- Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other : $201.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $234.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

: $201.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $234.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Service and Parts : $863.9 million versus $874.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $863.9 million versus $874.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Finance and Insurance, Net : $202.3 million compared to the $201.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $202.3 million compared to the $201.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Fleet and Wholesale : $390.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $390.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- New Vehicles : $3.08 billion compared to the $3.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $3.08 billion compared to the $3.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenue- Retail Commercial Truck : $694.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $796.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.

: $694.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $796.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%. Revenue- Retail Automotive- Used Vehicles: $2.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Here is how Penske performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Penske here>>>

Shares of Penske have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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