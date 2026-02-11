Compared to Estimates, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +4.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +81.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating days - Contract drilling - U.S. : 8,596 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,603.

: 8,596 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,603. Operating revenue- Other Operations : $4.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.85 million.

: $4.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.85 million. Operating revenue- Drilling Services : $360.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $365.1 million.

: $360.78 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $365.1 million. Revenues- Completion Services : $701.56 million versus $646.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $701.56 million versus $646.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenues- Drilling Products : $83.77 million compared to the $85.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $83.77 million compared to the $85.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Operating income- Other : $-0.95 million versus $-0.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $-0.95 million versus $-0.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income- Corporate : $-45.44 million versus $-42.98 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $-45.44 million versus $-42.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income- Drilling Products : $6.76 million compared to the $4.59 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.76 million compared to the $4.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating income- Completion Services : $-3.6 million versus $-38.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $-3.6 million versus $-38.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating income- Drilling Services: $43 million compared to the $37.72 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Patterson-UTI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson-UTI here>>>

Shares of Patterson-UTI have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.