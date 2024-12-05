Compared to Estimates, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2024, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -4.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Dental supply : $611.68 million compared to the $623.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $611.68 million compared to the $623.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Net sales- Animal Health : $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Net Sales- Corporate : $8.11 million versus $3.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +358.2% change.

: $8.11 million versus $3.95 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +358.2% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total : $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total : $111.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $111.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $105.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable : $348.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $348.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software : $185.15 million compared to the $194.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.

: $185.15 million compared to the $194.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other : $77.62 million compared to the $78.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.

: $77.62 million compared to the $78.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other : $25.71 million compared to the $23.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

: $25.71 million compared to the $23.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment : $30.58 million compared to the $30.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $30.58 million compared to the $30.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable : $998.30 million versus $967.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $998.30 million versus $967.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total: $215.74 million compared to the $224.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.