Compared to Estimates, Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Parker-Hannifin (PH) reported revenue of $5.24 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.69, compared to $6.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.08, the EPS surprise was +8.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 9.7% compared to the 7.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.7% compared to the 7.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - As reported : -6.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -7.8%.

: -6.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -7.8%. Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - As reported : 4.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1%.

: 4.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1%. Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 1.1% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus -1.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales - Diversified Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change : 0.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2%.

: 0.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2%. Net sales - Diversified Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change : -1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2.8%.

: -1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2.8%. Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change : 2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 2.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change : 8.6% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.6% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Aerospace Systems : $1.68 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International : $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America : $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

: $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%. Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $555 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $522.7 million.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

