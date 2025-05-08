Compared to Estimates, Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Paramount Global-B (PARA) reported revenue of $7.19 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 billion, representing a surprise of +1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paramount Global-B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Paramount Subscribers : 79 million compared to the 77.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 79 million compared to the 77.5 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- TV Media : $4.54 billion compared to the $4.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year.

: $4.54 billion compared to the $4.45 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment : $627 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $605.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $627 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $605.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer : $2.04 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.

: $2.04 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising : $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $538.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.

: $473 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $538.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%. Revenues- Eliminations : -$17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$27.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.3%.

: -$17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$27.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.3%. Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other : $476 million versus $475.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $476 million versus $475.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Revenues- TV Media- Advertising : $2.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.

: $2.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%. Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription : $1.83 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.

: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other : $674 million versus $747.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $674 million versus $747.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenues- Affiliate and subscription fees : $3.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.47 billion.

: $3.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.47 billion. Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription: $1.57 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

Shares of Paramount Global-B have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

