Compared to Estimates, Par Petroleum (PARR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Par Petroleum (PARR) reported $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. EPS of -$0.94 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion, representing a surprise of +8.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Par Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Refining - Feedstocks Throughput : 176000 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 174703.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 176000 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 174703.3 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Hawaii Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 79.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 80.58 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 79.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 80.58 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Montana Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 51.7 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 50.07 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 51.7 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 50.07 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Wyoming Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 6.3 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 6 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.3 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 6 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Washington Refinery - Feedstocks Throughput : 38.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 38.07 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 38.6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 38.07 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Retail sales volumes : 29,431 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30,216.58 Kgal.

: 29,431 Kgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30,216.58 Kgal. Revenues- Refining : $1.69 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.

: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year. Revenues- Retail : $136.43 million compared to the $142.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $136.43 million compared to the $142.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenues- Logistics : $71.42 million compared to the $61.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $71.42 million compared to the $61.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Refining : -$14.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million.

: -$14.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics : $29.67 million compared to the $28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29.67 million compared to the $28 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Retail: $18.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.90 million.

Shares of Par Petroleum have returned +31.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.