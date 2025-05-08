Compared to Estimates, Papa John's (PZZA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Papa John's (PZZA) reported $518.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of restaurants - Papa John's - Company-owned - Domestic : 539 versus 541 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 539 versus 541 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Restaurants - Total North America : 3,516 compared to the 3,521 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,516 compared to the 3,521 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants : -1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.2%.

: -1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.2%. Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants : -2.3% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2.3% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants : -4.6% versus -1.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -4.6% versus -1.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Restaurants - System-wide : 6,019 versus 6,035 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6,019 versus 6,035 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees : $36.81 million compared to the $41.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $36.81 million compared to the $41.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenues- North America commissary revenues : $264.38 million versus $216.22 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change.

: $264.38 million versus $216.22 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $23.76 million versus $34.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59% change.

: $23.76 million versus $34.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -59% change. Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurant sales : $170.80 million versus $175.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $170.80 million versus $175.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Revenues- International revenues : $39.11 million versus $32.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

: $39.11 million versus $32.63 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change. Revenues- Advertising funds revenue: $43.67 million versus $43.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Papa John's have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

