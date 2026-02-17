Compared to Estimates, Palo Alto (PANW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2026, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported revenue of $2.59 billion, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 billion, representing a surprise of +0.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation) : $16.00 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $15.81 billion.

: $16.00 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $15.81 billion. Revenue- Product : $514 million compared to the $493.76 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.

: $514 million compared to the $493.76 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year. Revenue- Subscription and support : $2.08 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

: $2.08 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%. Revenue- Subscription and support- Support : $676 million compared to the $677.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $676 million compared to the $677.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription : $1.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

: $1.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Product gross profit Non-GAAP : $402 million compared to the $387.92 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $402 million compared to the $387.92 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP : $1.57 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $1.57 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Product gross profit GAAP : $399 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $386.91 million.

: $399 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $386.91 million. Subscription and support gross profit GAAP: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Palo Alto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Palo Alto have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

