Compared to Estimates, Organon (OGN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Organon (OGN) reported revenue of $1.56 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.3%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Respiratory- Clarinex : $30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Arcoxia : $69 million versus $60.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

: $69 million versus $60.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Revenue- Women's Health- Int'l- NuvaRing : $18 million compared to the $19.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year.

: $18 million compared to the $19.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.3% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing : $9 million compared to the $3.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.6% year over year.

: $9 million compared to the $3.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.6% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT : $230 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $227.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $230 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $227.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Revenue- Established Brands Total : $930 million versus $903.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $930 million versus $903.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing : $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ : $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.3%.

: $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $72.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.3%. Revenue- Biosimilars Total : $195 million versus $188.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.

: $195 million versus $188.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Revenue- Women?s Health Total : $419 million compared to the $426.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $419 million compared to the $426.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Revenue- Other Total : $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.1%.

: $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.1%. Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis: $65 million compared to the $55.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Organon here>>>

Shares of Organon have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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