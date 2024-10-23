Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported revenue of $4.36 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.41, compared to $10.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 1.5% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 1.5% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Square footage - Total : 47.95 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.91 Msq ft.

: 47.95 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.91 Msq ft. Number of stores - Total : 6,291 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,300.

: 6,291 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,300. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.69 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.69 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. Ending domestic store count : 6,187 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,202.

: 6,187 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,202. Number of stores opened : 47 compared to the 56 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 47 compared to the 56 average estimate based on two analysts. Ending Canada store count : 26 versus 25 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 26 versus 25 estimated by two analysts on average. Domestic New stores opened : 35 compared to the 48 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 35 compared to the 48 average estimate based on two analysts. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74.

: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $2.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Sales to professional service provider customers : $2.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $2.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Other sales and sales adjustments: $116.42 million versus $79.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.