Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $9.35 for the same period compares to $9.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 3.6% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.

: 3.6% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 2.6%. Square footage - Total : 49.37 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.16 Msq ft.

: 49.37 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.16 Msq ft. Number of stores - Total : 6,416 versus 6,440 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6,416 versus 6,440 estimated by four analysts on average. Sales per weighted-average store : $0.64 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.64 million compared to the $0.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. Ending domestic store count : 6,298 compared to the 6,326 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,298 compared to the 6,326 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Stores at Beginning of the period : 6,378 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,393.

: 6,378 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,393. Mexico Stores at End of the Period : 93 compared to the 89 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 93 compared to the 89 average estimate based on two analysts. Domestic New stores opened : 33 versus 50 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 33 versus 50 estimated by two analysts on average. Ending Canada store count : 25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.

: 25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30. Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers : $2.05 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Sales to professional service provider customers : $2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Other sales and sales adjustments: $86.47 million compared to the $106.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.