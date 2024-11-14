Compared to Estimates, OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

OneWater Marine (ONEW) reported $377.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.2%. EPS of -$0.36 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.8 million, representing a surprise of -9.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -550.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- New boat : $216.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.

: $216.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%. Revenues- Service, parts & other : $76.27 million compared to the $79.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.

: $76.27 million compared to the $79.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Revenues- Finance & insurance income : $11.47 million versus $12.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change.

: $11.47 million versus $12.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12% change. Revenues- Pre-owned boat : $73.37 million versus $88.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change.

: $73.37 million versus $88.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change. Gross Profit- New boat : $35.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.05 million.

: $35.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.05 million. Gross Profit- Service, parts & other : $29.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.90 million.

: $29.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.90 million. Gross Profit- Finance & insurance income : $11.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.70 million.

: $11.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.70 million. Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat: $14.06 million versus $17.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of OneWater Marine have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

