Compared to Estimates, Oneok (OKE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Oneok Inc. (OKE) reported $8.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 71.9%. EPS of $1.49 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was +2.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Raw feed throughput - Natural Gas Liquids : 1,574.00 MBBL/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,542.23 MBBL/d.

: 1,574.00 MBBL/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,542.23 MBBL/d. Revenues- Natural Gas Gathering and processing : $1.84 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +103.4% change.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +103.4% change. Revenues- Natural Gas Pipelines : $450 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $285.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +163.2%.

: $450 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $285.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +163.2%. Revenues- Refined Products & Crude : $3.63 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +276.8% change.

: $3.63 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +276.8% change. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $3.9 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $3.9 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids : $748 million versus $769.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $748 million versus $769.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Refined Products & Crude : $582 million compared to the $568.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $582 million compared to the $568.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines : $200 million compared to the $181.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $200 million compared to the $181.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing: $566 million compared to the $568.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Oneok performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Oneok here>>>

Shares of Oneok have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.