Compared to Estimates, Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Omnicom (OMC) reported $3.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97, the EPS surprise was +3.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Organic Revenue Growth : 6.5% compared to the 5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.5% compared to the 5% average estimate based on three analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Precision Marketing : 0.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.

: 0.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.8%. Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential : 35.3% versus 8.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 35.3% versus 8.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Organic Revenue Growth by Geography - Asia Pacific : 10.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.

: 10.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%. Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific : $484.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $439.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

: $484.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $439.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa : $63.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

: $63.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%. Revenue by Geography- Latin America : $99.70 million versus $104.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $99.70 million versus $104.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Revenue- Execution & Support : $208.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $208.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Revenue- Healthcare : $338.70 million versus $331.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $338.70 million versus $331.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenue- Public Relations : $414.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $417.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $414.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $417.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenue- Experiential : $177 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.8%.

: $177 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.8%. Revenue- Advertising & Media: $2.08 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

Shares of Omnicom have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

