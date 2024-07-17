Compared to Estimates, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) reported revenue of $70.82 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was -4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 4.6% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.6% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 53.3% compared to the 52.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 53.3% compared to the 52.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Total interest earning assets - Average Balance : $5.22 billion versus $5.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.22 billion versus $5.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $11.13 million versus $10.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $11.13 million versus $10.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Wealth management : $2.78 million versus $2.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.78 million versus $2.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Financial Services- Service charges on deposits : $2.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.40 million.

: $2.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.40 million. Other income : $0.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million.

: $0.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 million. Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans : $0.47 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.47 million compared to the $0.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Change in cash surrender value of BOLI : $0.82 million compared to the $0.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.82 million compared to the $0.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. Card related income : $2.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 million.

: $2.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 million. Net interest and dividend income : $59.69 million versus $59.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $59.69 million versus $59.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE): $60.04 million compared to the $59.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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