Compared to Estimates, Old Dominion (ODFL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported $1.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of +0.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Ratio : 74.3% compared to the 75.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 74.3% compared to the 75.6% average estimate based on six analysts. LTL tons : 2,063.00 KTon compared to the 2,088.15 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,063.00 KTon compared to the 2,088.15 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. LTL tonnage per day : 32.23 Kton/D compared to the 33.37 Kton/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 32.23 Kton/D compared to the 33.37 Kton/D average estimate based on three analysts. LTL shipments : 2,829 compared to the 2,857 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,829 compared to the 2,857 average estimate based on three analysts. Work days : 64.00 Days compared to the 64.00 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 64.00 Days compared to the 64.00 Days average estimate based on three analysts. LTL shipments per day : 44.2 thousand compared to the 44.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 44.2 thousand compared to the 44.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. LTL weight per shipment (lbs.) : 1,458.00 lbs compared to the 1,461.55 lbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,458.00 lbs compared to the 1,461.55 lbs average estimate based on three analysts. LTL revenue per hundredweight : $33.88 versus $33.39 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $33.88 versus $33.39 estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges : $28.78 versus $28.56 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $28.78 versus $28.56 estimated by three analysts on average. LTL revenue per shipment : $494.17 compared to the $485.99 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $494.17 compared to the $485.99 average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenue- Other services : $12.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $12.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Total revenue- LTL services: $1.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Old Dominion have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

