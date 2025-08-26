Compared to Estimates, Okta (OKTA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2025, Okta (OKTA) reported revenue of $728 million, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.14 million, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Remaining performance obligations : $4.15 billion compared to the $4.1 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $4.15 billion compared to the $4.1 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) : $2.27 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.27 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Customers : 20,000 compared to the 20,426 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 20,000 compared to the 20,426 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Subscription : $711 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $696.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $711 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $696.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenue- Professional services and other: $17 million compared to the $14.49 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.4% year over year.

Here is how Okta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Okta here>>>

Shares of Okta have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.