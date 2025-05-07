Compared to Estimates, Occidental (OXY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +19.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Occidental performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Sales - Total Continuing Operations Production Per Day : 1391 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1395.28 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 1391 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1395.28 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - Total Worldwide : $2.3 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.26 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts.

: $2.3 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.26 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on six analysts. Average Realized Prices - NGLs - Total Worldwide : $25.94 per barrel of oil equivalent versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.09 per barrel of oil equivalent.

: $25.94 per barrel of oil equivalent versus the five-analyst average estimate of $24.09 per barrel of oil equivalent. Average Realized Prices - Oil - Total Worldwide : $71.07 per barrel compared to the $71.23 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts.

: $71.07 per barrel compared to the $71.23 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - United States : $2.42 per thousand cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.5 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.42 per thousand cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.5 per thousand cubic feet. Average Realized Prices - Natural Gas - International : $1.9 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.21 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.9 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.21 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Realized Prices - Oil - International : $72.59 per barrel compared to the $73.53 per barrel average estimate based on three analysts.

: $72.59 per barrel compared to the $73.53 per barrel average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Oil and gas : $5.68 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: $5.68 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Net sales- Chemical : $1.19 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Net sales- Midstream & marketing : $203 million compared to the $429.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.1% year over year.

: $203 million compared to the $429.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +105.1% year over year. Net sales- Eliminations : -$271 million versus -$281.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change.

: -$271 million versus -$281.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Interest, dividends and other income: $59 million compared to the $38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +63.9% year over year.

Shares of Occidental have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

