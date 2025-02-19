Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nutrien (NTR) reported $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.3%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was -6.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total : 2,758 KTon compared to the 2,719.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,758 KTon compared to the 2,719.55 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen : 2,914 KTon compared to the 2,892.23 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,914 KTon compared to the 2,892.23 KTon average estimate based on five analysts. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed : 812 $/Ton versus 834.51 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average.

: 812 $/Ton versus 834.51 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total : 671 $/Ton compared to the 579.94 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts.

: 671 $/Ton compared to the 579.94 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts. Sales- Retail Total : $3.18 billion versus $3.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

: $3.18 billion versus $3.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change. Sales- Potash : $587 million versus $639.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32% change.

: $587 million versus $639.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32% change. Sales- Phosphate : $471 million versus $474.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.4% change.

: $471 million versus $474.84 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.4% change. Sales- Nitrogen : $1.18 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations : -$356 million versus -$401.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

: -$356 million versus -$401.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products : $948 million versus $946.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $948 million versus $946.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients : $1.53 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.

: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year. Net Sales- Phosphate: $414 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $426.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.3%.

Shares of Nutrien have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

