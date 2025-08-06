Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nutrien (NTR) reported $10.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.61 billion, representing a surprise of -1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Potash - Sales volumes - Total : 3,989.00 KTon compared to the 3,613.10 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,989.00 KTon compared to the 3,613.10 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Nitrogen - Sales volumes - Total : 3,017.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,947.19 KTon.

: 3,017.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,947.19 KTon. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed : 821.00 $/Ton versus 754.85 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 821.00 $/Ton versus 754.85 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total : 714.00 $/Ton compared to the 650.70 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 714.00 $/Ton compared to the 650.70 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Total : $7.96 billion versus $8.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

: $7.96 billion versus $8.4 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Sales- Nitrogen : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year. Sales- Phosphate : $449 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $436.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: $449 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $436.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Net Sales- Eliminations : $-409 million compared to the $-431.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year.

: $-409 million compared to the $-431.13 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year. Sales- Potash : $1.09 billion compared to the $892.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.

: $1.09 billion compared to the $892.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year. Net Sales- Potash : $991 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $794.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%.

: $991 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $794.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%. Net Sales- Nitrogen : $1.26 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change. Net Sales- Phosphate: $396 million compared to the $418.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Nutrien have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

