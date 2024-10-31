Compared to Estimates, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reported $2.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Cruise Days : 6,521.61 KDays versus 6,534.48 KDays estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6,521.61 KDays versus 6,534.48 KDays estimated by four analysts on average. Capacity Days : 6,033.71 KDays compared to the 6,040.48 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6,033.71 KDays compared to the 6,040.48 KDays average estimate based on four analysts. Net Yield : $336.48 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.97.

: $336.48 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.97. Occupancy percentage : 108.1% compared to the 108.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 108.1% compared to the 108.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges : $700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $710.79.

: $700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $710.79. Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day : $185.72 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.24.

: $185.72 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.24. Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day : $314.39 versus $311.42 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $314.39 versus $311.42 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel : $955.64 compared to the $965.54 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $955.64 compared to the $965.54 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Passengers carried : 812,529 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 804,629.

: 812,529 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 804,629. Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel : $934.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $934.15 million.

: $934.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $934.15 million. Revenue- Onboard and other : $861.66 million compared to the $864.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $861.66 million compared to the $864.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.94 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

