Compared to Estimates, Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Northrop Grumman (NOC) reported $9.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of $6.06 for the same period compares to $6.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.91 billion, representing a surprise of -4.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales- Mission Systems : $2.81 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $2.81 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Sales- Aeronautics Systems : $2.81 billion compared to the $3.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.

: $2.81 billion compared to the $3.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year. Sales- Intersegment eliminations : -$526 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$517.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

: -$526 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$517.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%. Sales- Space Systems : $2.57 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.7% year over year.

: $2.57 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.7% year over year. Sales- Defense Systems : $1.81 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%.

: $1.81 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%. Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations : -$72 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$73.35 million.

: -$72 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$73.35 million. Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems : $179 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $181.90 million.

: $179 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $181.90 million. Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems : $361 million compared to the $394.99 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $361 million compared to the $394.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Space Systems : $283 million versus $286.83 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $283 million versus $286.83 million estimated by six analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems : -$183 million compared to the $301.39 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: -$183 million compared to the $301.39 million average estimate based on six analysts. Segment operating income adjustment- Unallocated corporate expenses : -$58 million versus -$63.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$58 million versus -$63.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment: $63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.69 million.

Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

