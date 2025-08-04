Compared to Estimates, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) reported $574.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +57.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Production - Oil : 76,944.00 BBL/D versus 76,850.90 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 76,944.00 BBL/D versus 76,850.90 BBL/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Natural Gas and NGLs : 342,900.00 Mcf/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 327,918.90 Mcf/D.

: 342,900.00 Mcf/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 327,918.90 Mcf/D. Net Production - Total : 12,203.00 KBOE versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12,005.30 KBOE.

: 12,203.00 KBOE versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12,005.30 KBOE. Average Daily Production - Total : 134,094.00 BOE/D compared to the 131,489.70 BOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 134,094.00 BOE/D compared to the 131,489.70 BOE/D average estimate based on five analysts. Net Production - Oil : 7,002.00 KBBL compared to the 7,007.02 KBBL average estimate based on five analysts.

: 7,002.00 KBBL compared to the 7,007.02 KBBL average estimate based on five analysts. Net Production - Natural Gas and NGLs : 31,204.00 Mcf versus 29,990.24 Mcf estimated by five analysts on average.

: 31,204.00 Mcf versus 29,990.24 Mcf estimated by five analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas and NGLs : $2.89 versus $2.95 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.89 versus $2.95 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Sales Prices - Oil : $58.37 versus $58.71 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $58.37 versus $58.71 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Oil and Gas Sales : $574.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $504.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $574.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $504.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Net Sales- Other : $3.62 million versus $3.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $3.62 million versus $3.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Net Sales- Oil Sales : $402.67 million compared to the $402.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.

: $402.67 million compared to the $402.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year. Net Sales- Natural Gas and NGL Sales: $171.7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +137.4%.

Here is how Northern Oil and Gas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas have returned -16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

