Compared to Estimates, Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported revenue of $3.05 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.25, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion, representing a surprise of -1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Railway Operating Ratio : 47.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.8%.

: 47.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64.8%. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise : 563.9 thousand compared to the 567.35 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 563.9 thousand compared to the 567.35 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal : 1.05 million compared to the 1.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.05 million compared to the 1.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Total : 1.8 million versus 1.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.8 million versus 1.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Coal : 185.3 thousand versus 175.15 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 185.3 thousand versus 175.15 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, Forest and Consumer Products : $624 million compared to the $646.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $624 million compared to the $646.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Coal : $427 million versus $417.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $427 million versus $417.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals : $543 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $532.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $543 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $532.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Railway operating revenues- Intermodal : $763 million versus $771.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $763 million versus $771.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive : $274 million compared to the $286.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $274 million compared to the $286.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise : $1.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $1.86 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction: $420 million compared to the $433.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.