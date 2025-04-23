Compared to Estimates, Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported revenue of $2.99 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.69, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was -1.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Norfolk Southern performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Railway Operating Ratio : 61.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 66.9%.

: 61.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 66.9%. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Automotive : 88.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89.3 thousand.

: 88.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89.3 thousand. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Metals and construction : 148.3 thousand versus 159.56 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 148.3 thousand versus 159.56 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Chemicals : 132 thousand compared to the 128.97 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 132 thousand compared to the 128.97 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise - Agriculture, forest and consumer products : 183.6 thousand compared to the 184.98 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 183.6 thousand compared to the 184.98 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise : $1.86 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Intermodal : $760 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $764.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $760 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $764.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Railway operating revenues- Coal : $370 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $371.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

: $370 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $371.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Automotive : $278 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $283.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

: $278 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $283.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals : $535 million versus $528.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $535 million versus $528.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Metals and construction : $414 million compared to the $424.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

: $414 million compared to the $424.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year. Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, forest and consumer products: $636 million compared to the $634.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

Shares of Norfolk Southern have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

