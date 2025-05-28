Compared to Estimates, Nordson (NDSN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Nordson (NDSN) reported $682.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $2.42 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36, the EPS surprise was +2.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions : $318.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

: $318.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%. Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions : $161.28 million compared to the $142.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.6% year over year.

: $161.28 million compared to the $142.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.6% year over year. Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions : $202.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $204.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $202.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $204.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions : $31.56 million compared to the $27.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $31.56 million compared to the $27.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions : $56.81 million compared to the $55.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $56.81 million compared to the $55.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions : $95.72 million versus $108.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $95.72 million versus $108.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$15.34 million versus -$16.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Nordson have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

