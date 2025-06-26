Compared to Estimates, Nike (NKE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2025, Nike (NKE) reported revenue of $11.1 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.72 billion, representing a surprise of +3.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America : $1.58 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $1.58 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China : $1.48 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.

: $1.48 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $3 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

: $3 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%. Geographic Revenue- North America : $4.70 billion compared to the $4.48 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year.

: $4.70 billion compared to the $4.48 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Total Nike Brand : $10.76 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

: $10.76 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $10.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.4%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China- Equipment : $30 million versus $43.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.8% change.

: $30 million versus $43.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.8% change. Revenue- Converse : $357 million versus $428.77 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.

: $357 million versus $428.77 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions : $9 million compared to the $11.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year.

: $9 million compared to the $11.51 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.2% year over year. Revenue- Corporate : -$23 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: -$23 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Footwear : $7.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

: $7.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%. Revenue- Equipment : $567 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $550.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $567 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $550.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Revenue- Apparel: $3 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.

Shares of Nike have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

