Compared to Estimates, Nice (NICE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Nice (NICE) reported revenue of $689.96 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.88, compared to $2.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $682.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.68, the EPS surprise was +7.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue by Business Model- Cloud : $500.11 million compared to the $506.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.

: $500.11 million compared to the $506.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year. Revenue by Business Model- Services : $149.86 million versus $148.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $149.86 million versus $148.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Revenue by Business Model- Product: $39.99 million versus $27.48 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

Shares of Nice have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.