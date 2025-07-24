Compared to Estimates, Newmont (NEM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Newmont Corporation (NEM) reported revenue of $5.32 billion, up 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +37.5%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Attributable Gold Production - Yanacocha : 131.00 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 112.26 Koz.

: 131.00 Koz versus the two-analyst average estimate of 112.26 Koz. Consolidated and attributable - other metals - Produced Silver : 8,000.00 Koz compared to the 7,064.04 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8,000.00 Koz compared to the 7,064.04 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Gold Production - Boddington : 147.00 Koz compared to the 132.36 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 147.00 Koz compared to the 132.36 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Attributable Gold Production - Tanami : 90.00 Koz compared to the 80.28 Koz average estimate based on two analysts.

: 90.00 Koz compared to the 80.28 Koz average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- Nevada Gold Mines : $783 million versus $747.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.1% change.

: $783 million versus $747.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.1% change. Geographic Revenue- Pe?asquito : $815 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $699.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +125.8%.

: $815 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $699.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +125.8%. Geographic Revenue- Merian : $223 million compared to the $153.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.4% year over year.

: $223 million compared to the $153.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Cerro Negro : $112 million versus $92.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $112 million versus $92.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Geographic Revenue- Yanacocha : $446 million versus $244.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +237.9% change.

: $446 million versus $244.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +237.9% change. Geographic Revenue- Lihir : $517 million compared to the $478.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $517 million compared to the $478.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- Tanami : $297 million compared to the $262.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year.

: $297 million compared to the $262.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Ahafo: $657 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $528.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +149.8%.

Here is how Newmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Newmont have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

