Compared to Estimates, Newell Brands (NWL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Newell Brands (NWL) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Learning and Development : $717 million versus $697.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $717 million versus $697.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation : $183 million versus $197.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change.

: $183 million versus $197.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change. Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions : $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate : -$76 million compared to the -$53.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$76 million compared to the -$53.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation : -$15 million versus -$1.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$15 million versus -$1.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development : $154 million compared to the $135.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $154 million compared to the $135.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $122 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.53 million.

Shares of Newell Brands have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

