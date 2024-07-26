Compared to Estimates, Newell Brands (NWL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Newell Brands (NWL) reported $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +71.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions : $962 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $984.67 million.

: $962 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $984.67 million. Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation : $258 million compared to the $262.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year.

: $258 million compared to the $262.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year. Net sales- Learning and Development : $813 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $797.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $813 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $797.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions : $71 million compared to the $36.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $71 million compared to the $36.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate : -$63 million compared to the -$47.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$63 million compared to the -$47.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation : -$1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.26 million.

: -$1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.26 million. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development: $212 million compared to the $201.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Newell Brands have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

