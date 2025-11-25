Compared to Estimates, NetApp (NTAP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2025, NetApp (NTAP) reported revenue of $1.71 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP : 59.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 56.5%.

: 59.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 56.5%. Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP : 83.8% versus 83.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 83.8% versus 83.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Product - % Change : 3% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3% versus 0.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Total Revenue - % Change : 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2%.

: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2%. Geographic Revenue- United States, Canada and Latin America : $863 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $862.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

: $863 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $862.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $270 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $274.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $270 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $274.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $572 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $551.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $572 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $551.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Net revenues- Services : $917 million compared to the $916.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $917 million compared to the $916.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Net revenues- Product : $788 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $769.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $788 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $769.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Net revenues- Public Cloud : $171 million versus $174.8 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $171 million versus $174.8 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud : $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Net revenues- Support: $647 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $645.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for NetApp here>>>

Shares of NetApp have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.