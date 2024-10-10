Compared to Estimates, Neogen (NEOG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Neogen (NEOG) reported $216.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -30.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Neogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Food Safety : $159.35 million versus $153.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $159.35 million versus $153.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Revenues- Animal Safety : $57.62 million versus $62.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $57.62 million versus $62.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenues- Food Safety- Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other : $81.70 million compared to the $78.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

: $81.70 million compared to the $78.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year. Revenues- Animal Safety- Life Sciences : $1.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $1.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenues- Animal Safety- Animal Care & Other : $6.68 million versus $7.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.

: $6.68 million versus $7.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change. Revenues- Animal Safety- Genomics Services : $15.88 million versus $6.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $15.88 million versus $6.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Revenues- Food Safety- Genomics Services : $5.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $5.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation : $39.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

: $39.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%. Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins & Allergens : $20.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $20.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables: $12.52 million compared to the $13.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

Shares of Neogen have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

