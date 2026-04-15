Compared to Estimates, M&T Bank (MTB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported revenue of $2.44 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.18, compared to $3.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 billion, representing a surprise of +0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 58.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.4%.

: 58.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.4%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $192.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $193.31 billion.

: $192.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $193.31 billion. Net interest margin : 3.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 3.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Net charge-offs to average total net loans : 0.3% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.3%.

: 11.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.3%. Service charges on deposit accounts : $139 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $137.33 million.

: $139 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $137.33 million. Total other income : $689 million compared to the $657.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $689 million compared to the $657.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. Trust income : $183 million versus $188.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $183 million versus $188.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest income - taxable-equivalent : $1.76 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.76 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenues : $127 million compared to the $121.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $127 million compared to the $121.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other revenues from operations : $187 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $161.5 million.

: $187 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $161.5 million. Brokerage services income: $35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.53 million.

Here is how M&T Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank here>>>

Shares of M&T Bank have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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