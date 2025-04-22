Compared to Estimates, MSCI (MSCI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MSCI (MSCI) reported $745.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $4.00 for the same period compares to $3.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $740.98 million, representing a surprise of +0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes : $1.78 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions : $948.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $948.34 million.

: $948.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $948.34 million. Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions : $2.28 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.28 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Retention Rate : 95.3% versus 93.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 95.3% versus 93.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate : $84.62 million versus $84.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $84.62 million versus $84.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total : $177.42 million versus $172.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

: $177.42 million versus $172.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change. Operating Revenues- Analytics : $172.19 million compared to the $171.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $172.19 million compared to the $171.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets : $67.28 million versus $68.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $67.28 million versus $68.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Operating Revenues- Index : $421.74 million versus $417.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $421.74 million versus $417.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring : $11 million compared to the $12.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $11 million compared to the $12.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees : $177.42 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.

: $177.42 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year. Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $233.33 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $233.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Shares of MSCI have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.