Compared to Estimates, Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Mosaic (MOS) reported $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of -3.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $283 compared to the $269.12 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $283 compared to the $269.12 average estimate based on four analysts. Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 1,696 KTon versus 1,724.33 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,696 KTon versus 1,724.33 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,346 KTon versus 2,308.09 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,346 KTon versus 2,308.09 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product : 2,196 KTon versus 2,406.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,196 KTon versus 2,406.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock : 86 $/Ton compared to the 78 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 86 $/Ton compared to the 78 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur : 138 $/Ton compared to the 122.56 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 138 $/Ton compared to the 122.56 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination) : $478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.51.

: $478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.51. Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia : 424 $/Ton compared to the 365.14 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 424 $/Ton compared to the 365.14 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Phosphates : $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes : $1.05 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.1% change.

: $1.05 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.1% change. Net sales- Corporate and Other : -$75 million versus -$134.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.8% change.

: -$75 million versus -$134.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.8% change. Net sales- Potash : $663 million versus $621.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.

Shares of Mosaic have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

