Compared to Estimates, Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Morgan Stanley (MS) reported revenue of $17.89 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.68, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.41, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Book value per common share : $64.37 versus $63.87 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $64.37 versus $63.87 estimated by four analysts on average. Return on average common equity : 16.9% versus 14.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.9% versus 14.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Wealth Management - Total client assets : $7,381.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6,832.69 billion.

: $7,381.00 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6,832.69 billion. Total assets under management : $1,895.00 billion versus $1,823.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,895.00 billion versus $1,823.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest Revenue : $2.86 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Total non-interest revenues : $15.04 billion compared to the $14.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

: $15.04 billion compared to the $14.49 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year. Revenues- Wealth Management- Transactional : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income : $2.11 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenues- Wealth Management- Other : $147 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.6%.

: $147 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.6%. Revenues- Investment Management - Asset management and related fees : $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenues- Investment Management- Performance-based income and other : $71 million versus $115.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change.

: $71 million versus $115.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change. Revenues- Wealth Management- Asset management: $5.03 billion compared to the $4.81 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

