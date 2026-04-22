Compared to Estimates, Moody's (MCO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Moody's (MCO) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.33, compared to $3.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.25, the EPS surprise was +1.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics : $926 million versus $916.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $926 million versus $916.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Investor Services : $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information : $239 million versus $233.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $239 million versus $233.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions : $432 million compared to the $432.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $432 million compared to the $432.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights : $255 million compared to the $253.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $255 million compared to the $253.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Recurring : $363 million versus $356.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $363 million versus $356.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Transaction : $790 million compared to the $795.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $790 million compared to the $795.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Intersegment revenue : $51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

: $51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Intersegment revenue : $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Moody's Analytics : $929 million compared to the $916.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $929 million compared to the $916.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Investor Services : $1.2 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $1.2 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenue- Moody's Investor Services- Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance: $176 million compared to the $160.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>

Shares of Moody's have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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