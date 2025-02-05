Compared to Estimates, Molina (MOH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Molina (MOH) reported $10.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $5.05 for the same period compares to $4.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.81, the EPS surprise was -13.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

MCR - Total : 90.2% versus 88.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 90.2% versus 88.7% estimated by four analysts on average. MCR - Medicare : 93.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.2%.

: 93.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.2%. MCR - Marketplace : 83.3% versus 78.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 83.3% versus 78.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Ending Membership by Program - Total : 5.54 million compared to the 5.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5.54 million compared to the 5.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid : 4.89 million compared to the 5.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.89 million compared to the 5.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $383 million versus $617.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.6% change.

: $383 million versus $617.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.6% change. Revenue- Premium revenue : $9.98 billion versus $9.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.

: $9.98 billion versus $9.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Revenue- Investment income : $111 million compared to the $108.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $111 million compared to the $108.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenue- Other revenue : $22 million compared to the $20.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.

: $22 million compared to the $20.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

: $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $8.04 billion versus $7.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.

: $8.04 billion versus $7.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $650 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $691.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

Shares of Molina have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

