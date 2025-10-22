Compared to Estimates, Molina (MOH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Molina (MOH) reported $11.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $6.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.9 billion, representing a surprise of +5.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -53.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

MCR - Total : 92.6% compared to the 90.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 92.6% compared to the 90.3% average estimate based on four analysts. MCR - Medicare : 93.6% versus 87% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 93.6% versus 87% estimated by three analysts on average. MCR - Marketplace : 95.6% versus 84.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 95.6% versus 84.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Ending Membership by Program - Total : 5.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.74 million.

: 5.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.74 million. Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid : 4.64 million compared to the 4.8 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.64 million compared to the 4.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Premium revenue : $10.84 billion versus $10.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $10.84 billion versus $10.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $506 million compared to the $474.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $506 million compared to the $474.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.61 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $8.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $8.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace : $1.2 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.6% change.

: $1.2 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81.6% change. Revenue- Investment income : $108 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $108 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Revenue- Other revenue: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Molina here>>>

Shares of Molina have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.