Compared to Estimates, Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Molina (MOH) reported revenue of $11.43 billion, up 15.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.48, compared to $5.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.50, the EPS surprise was -0.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

MCR - Total : 90.4% versus 88.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 90.4% versus 88.9% estimated by five analysts on average. MCR - Medicare : 90% versus 85.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 90% versus 85.4% estimated by three analysts on average. MCR - Marketplace : 85.4% versus 77.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 85.4% versus 77.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Ending Membership by Program - Total : 5.75 million versus 5.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.75 million versus 5.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid : 4.77 million versus 4.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.77 million versus 4.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $431 million compared to the $377.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year.

: $431 million compared to the $377.16 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.6% year over year. Revenue- Premium revenue : $10.87 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

: $10.87 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.61 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

: $1.61 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Revenue- Other revenue : $22 million versus $24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $22 million versus $24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $8.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $8.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenue- Investment income : $106 million versus $101.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.

: $106 million versus $101.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $1.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +91.4%.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Molina have returned -38.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

