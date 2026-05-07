Compared to Estimates, MKS (MKSI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MKS (MKSI) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of $2.30 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was +15.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenues- Semiconductor : $466 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $457.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $466 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $457.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial : $291 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $291 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging : $321 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%.

: $321 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $307.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.9%. Net Revenues- Products : $954 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $919.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

: $954 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $919.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. Net Revenues- MSD (Materials Solutions Division) : $350 million versus $345.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.

: $350 million versus $345.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change. Net Revenues- PSD (Photonics Solutions Division) : $303 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $280.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

: $303 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $280.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%. Net Revenues- Services : $124 million versus $135.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $124 million versus $135.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Net Revenues- VSD (Vacuum Solutions Division): $425 million versus $428.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

Here is how MKS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for MKS here>>>

Shares of MKS have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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