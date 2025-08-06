Compared to Estimates, Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Middleby (MIDD) reported $977.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $2.35 for the same period compares to $2.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +6.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Commercial Foodservice : $580.61 million compared to the $592.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.

: $580.61 million compared to the $592.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year. Revenue- Residential Kitchen : $181.06 million compared to the $185.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.

: $181.06 million compared to the $185.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Revenue- Food Processing : $216.2 million compared to the $197.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.

: $216.2 million compared to the $197.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year. Segment Operating Income- Commercial Foodservice : $137.9 million versus $136.13 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $137.9 million versus $136.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Operating Income- Residential Kitchen : $9.33 million compared to the $11.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $9.33 million compared to the $11.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Income- Food Processing: $42.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.23 million.

Here is how Middleby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Middleby here>>>

Shares of Middleby have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

