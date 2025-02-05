Compared to Estimates, MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MetLife (MET) reported $19.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.23 billion, representing a surprise of +2.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income : $126 million versus $91.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change.

: $126 million versus $91.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums : -$11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +450%.

: -$11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +450%. Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income : $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income : $431 million versus $436.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $431 million versus $436.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Revenue- Premiums : $12.62 billion versus $12.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $12.62 billion versus $12.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenue- Other Revenues : $641 million versus $635.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $641 million versus $635.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Revenue- Net investment income : $5.41 billion compared to the $5.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

: $5.41 billion compared to the $5.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums : $3.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

: $3.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.5%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $99 million compared to the $99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.

: $99 million compared to the $99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income : $2.14 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

: $2.14 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

Shares of MetLife have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

